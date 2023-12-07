Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 323,400 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,536,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $24,229,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $21,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PLAY opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.