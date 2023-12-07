Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 323,400 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,536,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $24,229,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $21,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of PLAY opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.