Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 35,954 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $97.42 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

