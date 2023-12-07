Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 68,000 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $138.62 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

