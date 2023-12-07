Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 698,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.