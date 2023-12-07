Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 329,000 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,134,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,934,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 753,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,569,000 after purchasing an additional 416,312 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.22 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

