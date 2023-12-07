Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 867,200 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1,559.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,581,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 48.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

