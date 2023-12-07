Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 121,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

