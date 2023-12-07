Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 73.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24,000.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $474,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

