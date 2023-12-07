Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

