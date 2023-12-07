Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

