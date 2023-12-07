Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,298 shares of company stock worth $1,835,156 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

