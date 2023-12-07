Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $20.14 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 993,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,136,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

