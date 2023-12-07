Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $20.51 Million Investment in Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 916,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantax alerts:

Avantax Stock Performance

Shares of AVTA stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Avantax, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Avantax had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

AVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avantax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Avantax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avantax

Avantax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.