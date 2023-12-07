Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 149,600 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 378,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,432,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 104,756 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AM opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

