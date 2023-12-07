Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 46,200 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 138.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 124.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Stride Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stride

In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,714 shares of company stock worth $2,871,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

