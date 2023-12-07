Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,051,715 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,051,715 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $67.63 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

