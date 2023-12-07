Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,340 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 54.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 24.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ModivCare by 34.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ModivCare by 48.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at ModivCare

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 133,522 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,085,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,572,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,727,955.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO L Heath Sampson bought 3,500 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 133,522 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,085,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,572,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,727,955.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 467,238 shares of company stock worth $15,023,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $541.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $686.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.12 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

