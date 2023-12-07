Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,300 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SJW Group by 216.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after buying an additional 2,266,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SJW Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Price Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. SJW Group has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.95%.

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.