Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 305,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.95%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

