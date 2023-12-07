Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $191.21 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.86.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

