Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 36.1 %

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

