Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.92.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.07. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

