Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $161.84 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.