Residential Secure Income Plans Dividend of GBX 1.03 (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 0.7 %

RESI stock opened at GBX 59.37 ($0.75) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.34. The company has a market cap of £109.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 0.15. Residential Secure Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.