RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RGC Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 327,167 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 63,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

