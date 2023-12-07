RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
RGC Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
