RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.53.

RH stock opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.75. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The business had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. Analysts expect that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

