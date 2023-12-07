Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,140 ($77.55).

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.42) to GBX 4,800 ($60.63) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,505 ($69.53) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,248.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,087.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($80.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,317.03, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($70.19), for a total transaction of £214,944.76 ($271,497.74). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

