Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

RIO stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

