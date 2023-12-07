Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.34. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 590,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,137.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.