Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.34. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,137.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

