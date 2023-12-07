Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Royce Global Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGT opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

About Royce Global Value Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 25.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

