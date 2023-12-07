Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
