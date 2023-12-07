Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

