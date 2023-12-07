RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in RPM International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,001.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,506,000 after buying an additional 602,970 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 23.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

