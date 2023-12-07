RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

RXST has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. RxSight has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $33.98.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 248,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter valued at $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in RxSight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in RxSight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

