Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of SAR stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $348.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

