Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.