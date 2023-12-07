SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SE. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Stock Up 1.6 %

SE stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,670,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 240,482 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,274 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $33,630,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $3,244,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.