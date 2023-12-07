Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 196.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $215.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.75. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $117.09 and a fifty-two week high of $217.51. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

