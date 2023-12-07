Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sealed Air by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Sealed Air by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 330,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.