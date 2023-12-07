SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $1,754,124.54 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 358,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

