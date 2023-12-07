SentinelOne’s (S) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Trading Up 16.6 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.