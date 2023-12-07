Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
SBSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 781,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 547,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,973 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
