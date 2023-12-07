Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 80.0 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $149.72.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

