Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 6.2 %

SIG opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,200.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

