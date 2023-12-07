SingularityNET Price Down 0.9% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $301.74 million and $35.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,179.50 or 1.00036470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009804 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,243,261,611.4300914 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31100036 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $35,232,463.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.