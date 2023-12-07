SITE Centers Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 260.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

