Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Solid State Price Performance
LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,255 ($15.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.75. The company has a market cap of £142.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,007.94 and a beta of 1.26. Solid State has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,475 ($18.63).
About Solid State
