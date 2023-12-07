Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,255 ($15.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.75. The company has a market cap of £142.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,007.94 and a beta of 1.26. Solid State has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,475 ($18.63).

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

