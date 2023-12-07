Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $18.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of SONO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,822 shares of company stock valued at $695,577. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sonos by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after buying an additional 3,248,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 938.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 2,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

