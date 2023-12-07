Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.00, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,288,911.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,028.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,028.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

