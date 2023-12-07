SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 230 ($2.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.97. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,200.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 290 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 314.17 ($3.97).

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £149,250 ($188,518.38). In related news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,056 ($16,491.10). Also, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £149,250 ($188,518.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 81,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,268,085 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

